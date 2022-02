Több kisegítő funkció is kerülhet a Sifuba

Hey! So it's weird I get to help break news but yes #Sifu is getting #accessibility updates post-launch.

- Better captions

- High Contrast Mode on PS4/5 (was on PC, but not PS4/5 at launch due to a bug)

- Difficulty Modes. Both easier & harder, similar to Metroid Dread's update. https://t.co/9pFTOmfvnR