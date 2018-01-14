Tíz kategóriában is jelölték a Horizon: Zero Dawn-t a 21. D.I.C.E. Awards-on
Az Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences bejelentette, hogy idén is megrendezik a DICE Awards díjátadót, amelynek részeként immáron huszonegyedik alkalommal osztanak szét díjakat a játékipar legjobbjai között.
 

A nagy ceremóniára 2018. február 22-én kerülhet majd sor Las Vegas-ban, és már most biztosra vehetjük, hogy a Horizon Zero Dawn hatalmasat fog tarolni, lévén a díjátadó kapcsán bejelentették a jelölteket, a Guerrilla Games alkotása pedig 10 kategóriában is magabiztos indulónak tűnik.

Rajta kívül a Cuphead, a Hellblade és az Uncharted: The Lost Legacy kapott egyenként 5-5 jelölést, a Gorogoa, a PUBG és a Super Mario Odyssey négyet, valamint a Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus és a Call of Duty WWII egyenként hármat-hármat. Íme a teljes lista:

2018 D.I.C.E. Awards jelöltek:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead
For Honor
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Little Nightmares
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin?s Creed Origins - Bayek
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua
Horizon: Zero Dawn - Aloy
Star Wars Battlefront2 - Iden Versio
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Call of Duty: WW2
Cuphead
Horizon: Zero Dawn
RiME
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Destiny 2
Injustice 2
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Assassin's Creed Origins
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: WW2
Cuphead
Destiny 2
PUBG
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Origins
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Family Game of the Year

DropMix
GNOG
Just Dance 2018
SingStar Celebration
Snipperclips

Fighting Game of the Year

ARMS
Injustice 2
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Nidhogg 2
Tekken 7

Racing Game of the Year

DiRT 4
Forza Motorsport 7
Gran Turismo Sport
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Project CARS 2

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Divinity: Original Sin 2
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
NieR:Automata
Persona 5
Torment: Tides of Numenera

Sports Game of the Year

Everybody's Golf
FIFA 18
Golf Clash
Madden NFL 18
MLB The Show 17

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Endless Space 2
Halo Wars 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Total War: Warhammer 2
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Robo Recall
Star Trek Bridge Crew
The Invisible Hours
Wilson's Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
Robo Recall
Space Pirate Trainer
Wilson's Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Everything
Gorogoa
Night in the Woods
Pyre
Snipperclips

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King
Etrian Odyssey 5: Beyond the Myth
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
Metroid: Samus Returns
Monster Hunter Stories

Mobile Game of the Year

Cat Quest
Fire Emblem Heroes
Gorogoa
Monument Valley 2
Splitter Critters

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Call of Duty: WW2
Destiny 2
Fortnite
PUBG
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Gorogoa
Horizon: Zero Dawn
PUBG
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
What Remains of Edith Finch

Game of the Year

Cuphead
Horizon: Zero Dawn
PUBG
Super Mario Odyssey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
4 hozzászólás

zender

2 órája és 17 perce

GOTYra kíváncsi leszek. Szerintem ezt most nem a Zelda viszi, az már sokat vitt idén.

válasz erre

petrovicsz

3 órája és 35 perce

Na végre olyan játékok amiket ismerek!

válasz erre

VaPe

6 órája és 7 perce

Game of the Yeat tuti hogy a Zelda lesz.

válasz erre

Hentes

6 órája és 10 perce

Na ez végre egy korrekt lista, nem úgy mint ami a múltkorvolt, attól kiakadtam.

válasz erre
