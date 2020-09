The Invincible címmel nagyon ígéretes sci-fi thrillert mutattak be az egykori CD Projekt RED és Techland fejlesztők

The secret is out. The project is revealed.



Here is The Invincible. A first-person single-player Sci-Fi thriller set in a retro-future timeline.



Coming to PC, #PS5, and #XboxSeriesX in 2021.



See more of The Invincible on Steam: https://t.co/C9JMI24DNo pic.twitter.com/7GVhmVfxOK