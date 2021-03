Távozik a BioWare-től az Anthem direktora

So, today is my last day at BioWare, I?m moving on to do new things.

BioWare has been home to my grateful heart for nearly 10 years and I want to wish them all the best. DA ME and SWTOR are in good hands and I can?t wait to play from this side of the screen. #ThankYou #BioWare pic.twitter.com/g5zp7hkSV5