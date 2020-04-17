Resident Evil: Resistance - megérkezett Jill Valentine, új Mastermind is jön
2020. április 17.
WickedSick profilja, adatai
WickedSick
A Resident Evil Resistance épp hogy megjelent, máris gyarapodik hamarosan egy Masterminddal, azaz egy olyan karakterrel, aki a négy túlélő életét keserítheti meg ilyen-olyan módon, mint kvázi főellenség.

Májusban fog berobogni Nicholai Ginovaef, mint friss Mastermind, de egyébként már ma is kaptunk egy újítást, miszerint maga Jill Valentine csapódott a túlélők sorába. Ezenfelül a fejlesztők betease-elték, hogy júniusban és azután is számíthatunk finomságokra, csak éppenséggel még nem tudni, mire.

A szóban forgó frissítések természetesen totál ingyen mennek, így ha megvan a Resident Evil 3 Remake, akkor bátran ugorj bele a Resistance néven futó multis módba, hiszen most az újdonság miatt kapásból van értelme ránézni.

