Resident Evil: Resistance - megérkezett Jill Valentine, új Mastermind is jön

Májusban fog berobogni Nicholai Ginovaef, mint friss Mastermind, de egyébként már ma is kaptunk egy újítást, miszerint maga Jill Valentine csapódott a túlélők sorába. Ezenfelül a fejlesztők betease-elték, hogy júniusban és azután is számíthatunk finomságokra, csak éppenséggel még nem tudni, mire.
A szóban forgó frissítések természetesen totál ingyen mennek, így ha megvan a Resident Evil 3 Remake, akkor bátran ugorj bele a Resistance néven futó multis módba, hiszen most az újdonság miatt kapásból van értelme ránézni.
Jill Valentine has joined the survivor ranks in Resistance! With her trusty Samurai Edge and dodge, she'll surely put a dent in any Mastermind's work.— Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 17, 2020
Unfortunately for Jill, Nicholai Ginovaef will take a seat in the Mastermind throne in a future title update... pic.twitter.com/eyodaGHNVJ