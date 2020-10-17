Remastert kaphatnak a régebbi Rockstar-játékok?

Arra hivatkozva dobta be a hipotézisét, hogy már pár hónappal ezelőtt is lehetett hallani róla, hogy a Rockstaros srácok együtt dolgoznak az akkoriban még Ruffian Games, most már Rockstar Dundee néven futó brigáddal, és a kollaborációjukhoz rengeteg új alkalmazottat kerestek.
If you remember the news from a few months ago, Ruffian Games was already working in collaboration with Rockstar on some project(s), and hired many new people for that.— Yan2295 (@Yan2295) October 12, 2020
I wouldn't be surprised if they were working on remasters of some older Rockstar titles. https://t.co/aU27qJTTLx
Yan2295 elmondása szerint ő maga nem lenne meglepődve, ha régebbi Rockstar-címeket keverne újra a csapat. Ha minket kérdeztek, akkor itt vélhetően a Bully, az első Red Dead Redemption, esetleg a GTA IV kerülhetne sorra főként, bár a magunk részéről a The Warriors-t és a Midnight Clubot sem bánnánk...