Remastert kaphatnak a régebbi Rockstar-játékok?
2020. október 17.
Egy jól ismert iparági belsős, Yan2295 a Twitterén hintett el egy igencsak érdekes teóriát, miszerint benne van a pakliban, hogy a Rockstar Games a régebbi játékainak felújításán, azaz remasterén dolgozik.

Arra hivatkozva dobta be a hipotézisét, hogy már pár hónappal ezelőtt is lehetett hallani róla, hogy a Rockstaros srácok együtt dolgoznak az akkoriban még Ruffian Games, most már Rockstar Dundee néven futó brigáddal, és a kollaborációjukhoz rengeteg új alkalmazottat kerestek.


Yan2295 elmondása szerint ő maga nem lenne meglepődve, ha régebbi Rockstar-címeket keverne újra a csapat. Ha minket kérdeztek, akkor itt vélhetően a Bully, az első Red Dead Redemption, esetleg a GTA IV kerülhetne sorra főként, bár a magunk részéről a The Warriors-t és a Midnight Clubot sem bánnánk...
totyak

1 órája és 33 perce

Rockstarnál sosem lehet tudni mit csinálnak. Ha viszont ezt meglépik, nem egy vacak textúra felhúzást várok, egy Mafia szintű újrakeverés jöhet.

Ronalddo

4 órája és 14 perce

San Andreas, Vice City, GTAIV, mindet élném.

VaPe

4 órája és 16 perce

Én sem lennék meglepődve. Természetesen lesznek ilyenek, ehhez nem kell sokat spekulálni.

