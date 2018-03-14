PS4-re és Xbox One-ra is megjelenik a Sega Mega Drive Collection

A legendás Mega Drive konzolra megjelent játékokat tartalmazó kollekció várhatóan május 29-én roboghat majd be az említett két konzolra, de az Eurogamer szerint PC-s változatra is számíthatunk ekkor, így bár illene ezek mellett Nintendo Switch-re is kihozni a pakkot, azonban erről egyelőre még senki sem hallott.
A Sega mintegy 40 klasszikusát felvonultató kollekció egészen pontosan az alábbi címeket tartogatja a rajongók számára:
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alien Storm
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Comix Zone
Decap Attack starring Chuck D. Head
Dr. Robotnik's MBM
Dynamite Headdy
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco II: The Tides of Time
E-SWAT
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Gain Ground
Golden Axe I
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Kid Chameleon
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Ristar
Shining in the Darkness
Shining Force
Shining Force 2
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic and Knuckles
Sonic Spinball
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage 2
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Vectorman
Vectorman 2
?SEGA Genesis Collection? coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 29. pic.twitter.com/onlWVAaJYJ— Sonic The Hedgeblog (@Sonic_Hedgeblog) 2018. március 13.