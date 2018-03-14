PS4-re és Xbox One-ra is megjelenik a Sega Mega Drive Collection

A Sega a Twitteren keresztül bejelentette, hogy PS4-re és Xbox One-ra is elhozzák a korábban PS3-ra és Xbox 360-ra napvilágot látott Sega Mega Drive Collection-t.

?SEGA Genesis Collection? coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 29. pic.twitter.com/onlWVAaJYJ — Sonic The Hedgeblog (@Sonic_Hedgeblog) 2018. március 13.



A legendás Mega Drive konzolra megjelent játékokat tartalmazó kollekció várhatóanaz említett két konzolra, de az Eurogamer szerint PC-s változatra is számíthatunk ekkor, így bár illene ezek mellett Nintendo Switch-re is kihozni a pakkot, azonban erről egyelőre még senki sem hallott.A Sega mintegy 40 klasszikusát felvonultató kollekció egészen pontosan az alábbi címeket tartogatja a rajongók számára:Alex Kidd in the Enchanted CastleAlien StormAltered BeastBeyond OasisBonanza Bros.ColumnsComix ZoneDecap Attack starring Chuck D. HeadDr. Robotnik's MBMDynamite HeaddyEcco the DolphinEcco II: The Tides of TimeE-SWATFatal LabyrinthFlickyGain GroundGolden Axe IGolden Axe IIGolden Axe IIIKid ChameleonPhantasy Star IIPhantasy Star III: Generations of DoomPhantasy Star IV: The End of the MillenniumRistarShining in the DarknessShining ForceShining Force 2Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja MasterSonic 3D BlastSonic and KnucklesSonic SpinballSonic The HedgehogSonic The Hedgehog 2Sonic The Hedgehog 3Streets of RageStreets of Rage 2Streets of Rage 3Super Thunder BladeVectormanVectorman 2