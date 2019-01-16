Project Z néven jön vadonatúj Dragon Ball-játék a Bandai Namcotól
2019. január 16.
A Dragon Ball univerzuma tipikusan az a fajta alap, amire bőségesen lehet építkezni, hiszen több tucatnyi műfajban lehetne alkotásokat összehozni a világában, és szerencsére a fejlesztők igyekeznek is kihozni mindent belőle.

Most a japán V-Jump magazin Twitter-csatornáján került bejelentésre egy friss Bandai Namco projekt, egy vadonatúj Dragon Ball akció-RPG, mely jelenleg még csak Project Z néven fut (ez minden bizonnyal csak egy ideiglenes kódnév), amit később a Bandai Namco kicsit tovább konkretizált.

A márciusi V-Jumpban láthatjuk majd, hogyan fog Goku kinézni a kérdéses játékban, ellenben lehet, hogy előbb is megtudunk többet a projektről, lévén a fejlesztők állítása szerint a január 26-27-én esedékes Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour bajnokságon már kapunk információkat az róla.




Dragon Ball Project Z
