Ők lettek a GDC Choice Awards 2018 jelöltjei
2018. január 06.
Maniac
Hamarosan elrajtol a GDC expó, ami videojátékos szemmel ugyan most sem tartogat majd túl sok érdekességet - persze azért meglepetések várhatók -, ellenben a szervezők ennek ellenére is megszervezték a kapcsolódó díjátadót.
 

Ez lett a Game Developers Conference Choice Awards 2018, aminek részeként megszülettek a jelöltek, és bár szokás szerint eléggé szemellenzős lett a lista, ellenben arra már most mérget vehetünk, hogy a március 21-én tartandó díjátadón legalább egy elismerést bezsebelhet a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a Cuphead, a PUBG és a Horizon Zero Dawn is.

Ezekkel a nevekkel ugyanis majdnem minden kategóriában találkozunk, ami már önmagában nagy hozzáértésre vall - szarkazmus tábla fel -, de az igazán nagy WTF-pillanat a legjobb dizájn kategóriában vár ránk, hiszen itt elindítani a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds-ot és kihagyni például a Cuphead-et... Nem is mondjuk tovább!

BEST AUDIO

Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

BEST DEBUT

Team Cherry (Hollow Knight)
Sidebar Games (Golf Story)
StudioMDHR (Cuphead)
Infinite Fall (Night in the Woods)
Jason Roberts / Buried Signal (Gorogoa)

BEST DESIGN

Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Reigns: Her Majesty (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh and Sylvain Tegroeg)
Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE France / Playdius)

INNOVATION AWARD

Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Everything (David OReilly / Double Fine Productions)
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)

BEST NARRATIVE

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

BEST VISUAL ART

Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus)
Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)
Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)

GAME OF THE YEAR

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
9 hozzászólás

Vidoros

1 órája és 56 perce

PUBG több helyen is van, nekem ez elég meglepő

válasz erre

rDAVE

3 órája és 11 perce

Patrik94 írta:
Na ez az! És már évek óta játszható. Ez hogy kerül egy ilyen listára?
Francot évek óta, nem volt egy év az early access. Kevered a DayZzel.

válasz erre

zender

4 órája és 21 perce

Komolyan érdekelne milyen szempontok alapján állították össze a jelöltek listáját.

válasz erre

Patrik94

4 órája és 22 perce

totyak írta:
De az elvileg meg early access kategóriában van, nem? Hogy lehet egy véglegesen el nem készült játékot év játéka díjra jelölni?
Na ez az! És már évek óta játszható. Ez hogy kerül egy ilyen listára?

válasz erre

rDAVE

4 órája és 33 perce

totyak írta:
De az elvileg meg early access kategóriában van, nem? Hogy lehet egy véglegesen el nem készült játékot év játéka díjra jelölni?
Nem sokkal karácsony előtt egy patch-csel megjelent az 1.0-s verzió, szóval levették az ea jelzést.

válasz erre

totyak

4 órája és 48 perce

rDAVE írta:
Annyira nem vicc. Gondolj csak bele mennyien játsszák és mennyien elkezdték a saját játékukba berakni a battle royal módot. Tuti, hogy nem nyer, de már ez is egy kis elismerés a játéknak.
De az elvileg meg early access kategóriában van, nem? Hogy lehet egy véglegesen el nem készült játékot év játéka díjra jelölni?

válasz erre

rDAVE

5 órája és 21 perce

Patrik94 írta:
Game of the Year jelölt a PUBG? Ez valami **** vicc?
Annyira nem vicc. Gondolj csak bele mennyien játsszák és mennyien elkezdték a saját játékukba berakni a battle royal módot. Tuti, hogy nem nyer, de már ez is egy kis elismerés a játéknak.

válasz erre

Patrik94

6 órája és 30 perce

Game of the Year jelölt a PUBG? Ez valami **** vicc?

válasz erre

petrovicsz

6 órája és 32 perce

Nagyon hasraütésszerűen állították össze a srácok ezeket a listákat...

válasz erre
