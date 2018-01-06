Ők lettek a GDC Choice Awards 2018 jelöltjei

Hamarosan elrajtol a GDC expó, ami videojátékos szemmel ugyan most sem tartogat majd túl sok érdekességet - persze azért meglepetések várhatók -, ellenben a szervezők ennek ellenére is megszervezték a kapcsolódó díjátadót.

Ez lett a Game Developers Conference Choice Awards 2018, aminek részeként megszülettek a jelöltek, és bár szokás szerint eléggé szemellenzős lett a lista, ellenben arra már most mérget vehetünk, hogy a március 21-én tartandó díjátadón legalább egy elismerést bezsebelhet a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a Cuphead, a PUBG és a Horizon Zero Dawn is.Ezekkel a nevekkel ugyanis majdnem minden kategóriában találkozunk, ami már önmagában nagy hozzáértésre vall - szarkazmus tábla fel -, de, hiszen itt elindítani a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds-ot és kihagyni például a Cuphead-et... Nem is mondjuk tovább!BEST AUDIOCuphead (StudioMDHR)Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)BEST DEBUTTeam Cherry (Hollow Knight)Sidebar Games (Golf Story)StudioMDHR (Cuphead)Infinite Fall (Night in the Woods)Jason Roberts / Buried Signal (Gorogoa)BEST DESIGNSuper Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)BEST MOBILE GAMEReigns: Her Majesty (Nerial / Devolver Digital)Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh and Sylvain Tegroeg)Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE France / Playdius)INNOVATION AWARDGorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)Everything (David OReilly / Double Fine Productions)PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)BEST NARRATIVENight in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)BEST TECHNOLOGYDestiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)BEST VISUAL ARTPersona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus)Cuphead (StudioMDHR)Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)BEST VR/AR GAMESuperhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)GAME OF THE YEARPlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)Nier: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)