Novemberben kapja meg a cross-play támogatást a Minecraft: Dungeons
pc
ps4
xone
switch
2020. október 04.
14330
WickedSick profilja, adatai
WickedSick
A Minecraft Live esemény berkein belül villantotta meg a Mojang, hogy mi is vár a Minecraft: Dungeons-re, avagy a Diablo-szerű, ARPG-s spin-offra, mégpedig a cross-play funkciót és a következő nagy expanziót illetően.

Novemberben fog kiegészülni a játék a cross-play lehetőséggel, miáltal a PS4-esek, Switch-csesek, PC-sek és Xbox One-osok együtt játszhatnak, mindenféle határ nélkül. Másfelől pedig a következő nagy expanzió is hallatott magáról, a Howling Peaks, ami ha minden jól megy, akkor idén decemberben lát napvilágot.

Újdonsült ellenféltípusokra, korábban még nem látott felszerelésekre számíthatok, illetve valami olyasmit is tease-elnek a fejlesztők, hogy "a szél ereje" is megmutatkozik.


nincs még hozzászólás

Minecraft: Dungeons
nincs ár
kövesd a játékot!

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Creeping Winter címmel új DLC-vel gyarapodott a Minecraft: Dungeons

Creeping Winter címmel új DLC-vel gyarapodott a Minecraft: Dungeons

Jövő héten érkezik a Minecraft: Dungeons első DLC-je

Jövő héten érkezik a Minecraft: Dungeons első DLC-je

Júliusban már jön is a Minecraft: Dungeons első DLC-je

Júliusban már jön is a Minecraft: Dungeons első DLC-je

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

A következő konzolom _ lesz
5762 10

VS
új PS
új Xbox

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
Gargameth profiljamarco profiljaM.O.R.P.H. profiljadarkomen profiljahavrillal profiljamarco profiljarDAVE profiljaiPet profilja