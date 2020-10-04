Novemberben kapja meg a cross-play támogatást a Minecraft: Dungeons

Novemberben fog kiegészülni a játék a cross-play lehetőséggel, miáltal a PS4-esek, Switch-csesek, PC-sek és Xbox One-osok együtt játszhatnak, mindenféle határ nélkül. Másfelől pedig a következő nagy expanzió is hallatott magáról, a Howling Peaks, ami ha minden jól megy, akkor idén decemberben lát napvilágot.
Újdonsült ellenféltípusokra, korábban még nem látott felszerelésekre számíthatok, illetve valami olyasmit is tease-elnek a fejlesztők, hogy "a szél ereje" is megmutatkozik.
Hello there hero, adventure calls once again! Dangerous mobs, new gear, and the power of the wind itself, all await you atop perilous peaks!— Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020
Howling Peaks DLC arrives in December ? it's nearly time to trek to the top!
? https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe ? pic.twitter.com/sAcpaWRe0x
Hostile jungles and forever-winter lands have been just a taste of what's to come! Here's a sneak-peek of some of the amazing content we're bringing to Dungeons next year ? don't worry if it doesn't look sparkly and perfect just yet, we've still got work to do. pic.twitter.com/RLgCzBESGp— Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2020