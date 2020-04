Naughty Dogos fejlesztő csapódott a Microsoft belsős stúdiójához

Sylvia Chambers joined The Initiative in her role as a Character Animator following her work at Naughty Dog, DICE & more. She worked on Battlefield V, Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy & more. You can watch a demo reel of her animation work at https://t.co/FW3NbOdNVp. https://t.co/H4hPA4Hx1r