Mozgásban is megtekinthetők a Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles csataterei

Mint ismert, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 3-hoz érkező bővítmény a trilógia első két epizódjából, sőt még a World at War-ból is felvonultat pályákat, amelyek egy jelentős része az alábbiakban már frissített grafikával és hangokkal mutatkozik meg előttünk.
A Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles egyébiránt május 16-án jelenik meg, első körben kizárólag PS4-re, majd egy hónappal később PC-re és Xbox One-ra is.
The undead take over the abandoned airfield of Nacht Der Untoten, where it all began for @Treyarch Zombies. #ZombiesChronicles pic.twitter.com/vSxEI1nMBM— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 2017. május 13.
Tight corridors and crazed Zombies make Verrückt perfect for up-close and personal horde slaying. #ZombiesChronicles pic.twitter.com/pM8XiWHAMk— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 2017. május 13.
Shi No Numa houses the Rising Sun Facility, with zombies lurking through its swampy waters. Ready to go back? #ZombiesChronicles pic.twitter.com/8jTRavO6Qa— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 2017. május 13.
Welcome back to the Theater of the Dead. #ZombiesChronicles pic.twitter.com/7jp4ZmBgc3— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 2017. május 14.
Ascension features a zombified Soviet shuttle launch... not to mention undead Space Monkeys. #ZombiesChronicles pic.twitter.com/fS1s0Filr5— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 2017. május 14.
The unsolved mysteries of Shangri-La await our four brave heroes in #ZombiesChronicles. pic.twitter.com/o0jvdIOKWY— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 2017. május 14.