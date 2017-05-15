Mozgásban is megtekinthetők a Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles csataterei
Az Activision a Twitteren keresztül hat rövidke videót hozott nyilvánosságra a hamarosan megjelenő Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles kapcsán, amelyek jóvoltából a játékkal érkező nyolc pályából hatot mozgás közben is megismerhetünk.
 

Mint ismert, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 3-hoz érkező bővítmény a trilógia első két epizódjából, sőt még a World at War-ból is felvonultat pályákat, amelyek egy jelentős része az alábbiakban már frissített grafikával és hangokkal mutatkozik meg előttünk.

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles egyébiránt május 16-án jelenik meg, első körben kizárólag PS4-re, majd egy hónappal később PC-re és Xbox One-ra is.

















