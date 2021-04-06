Most már biztos, hogy a Borderlands filmes univerzum különbözik a játékoktól

2021. április 06.
Óriási kérdőjeleket vetett fel eddig, hogy a Borderlands-filmben miért a kétszer annyi idős Cate Blanchett formálja meg Lilithet, miért nem castingolták be Zer0-t, Salvadort, Bricket, Mordecai-t és a többieket, illetve megannyi más pontatlanság is felütötte a fejét az alaphoz viszonyítva.
 

Randy Pitchford tweetje most választ adott lényegében minden kérdésünkre, ugyanis a Gearbox fejese elmondta, hogy mindez azért van, mert a Borderlands filmes univerzum egy teljesen különálló médium, mint a játékszéria.

Ennek értelmében tehát megtartják a tónust, és hűek maradnak a karakterekhez (Pitchford szerint, legalábbis), de sok minden másképp lesz, mint ahogyan azt a rajongók megismerhették a játékokból.

