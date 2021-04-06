Most már biztos, hogy a Borderlands filmes univerzum különbözik a játékoktól

Randy Pitchford tweetje most választ adott lényegében minden kérdésünkre, ugyanis a Gearbox fejese elmondta, hogy mindez azért van, mert a Borderlands filmes univerzum egy teljesen különálló médium, mint a játékszéria.
Ennek értelmében tehát megtartják a tónust, és hűek maradnak a karakterekhez (Pitchford szerint, legalábbis), de sok minden másképp lesz, mint ahogyan azt a rajongók megismerhették a játékokból.
To the interested: The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe. We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules.— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 6, 2021