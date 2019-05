Mindent megtudhatunk az E3-on a Gears 5-ről

The wait is almost over. See you at #XboxE3 . #Gears5 pic.twitter.com/l2WsrSnkES

Join @GearsViking at the #E3Coliseum for an inside look at #Gears5, coming later this year to @XBox and PC. #E32019 https://t.co/QOa74rVCXB pic.twitter.com/IG6k7oc91V