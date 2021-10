Megérkezett Steamre a Monster Hunter Rise demója

The #MHRise PC demo is live now on Steam!



?? 14 Weapons

???? Fearsome Monsters

???? Wirebug & Palamutes

???? Uncapped Framerates

???? High-Res Textures



Join the hunt now and earn rewards for launch: https://t.co/x3RI7Y0IDh pic.twitter.com/3kBBSWRZMY