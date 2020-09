Még idén érkezik Kunimitsu a Tekken 7-be

Full #TEKKEN7 2020 & 2021 Roadmap for Season 4 and Season Pass 4 Contents!



Q4 2020

* Kunimitsu

* Red Gates ( New Stage )



Q2 2021

* CHARACTER

* STAGE



FREE UPDATES

* New moves

* Tekken Prowess

* Updated User Interface

* Renewed Ranking System

