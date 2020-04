Még ebben a hónapban elindul a Resident Evil 3: The Board Game Kickstarter kampánya

Resident Evil? 3: The Board Game is coming to Kickstarter!https://t.co/AsCgzs85Kz



The creators of Resident Evil? 2: The Board Game are back with a brand new board game based on Capcom?s classic survival horror series#boardgames #tabletop #residentevil #RE3 #RE3TBG #capcom pic.twitter.com/Dbwe7ZuC8z