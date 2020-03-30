Május végén érkezik PC-re és konzolokra is a Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Olyannyira, hogy a kiadó tervei szerint május 28-án számíthatunk majd premierjére PC-n, PS4-en, Xbox One-on és Nintendo Switch-en egyaránt, miközben szintén friss hír, hogy a játék második fejezetét tartogató frissítése mobilos körökben már elérhető az Apple Arcade kínálatában.
A nagy bejelentéshez természetesen egy kedvcsináló is csatlakozott, aminek jóvoltából lehetőségünk nyílik alaposabban is szemügyre venni ezt a rendkívül látványos, minden téren múltidézőnek tekinthető platformert.
We've got big Shantae news! Shantae and the Seven Sirens is planned for release on May 28 on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in its entirety, and the "part 2" update is out now on Apple Arcade! Take a look at the new trailer and get more info at https://t.co/dDNFVtctCb! pic.twitter.com/rBIm5eI3cD? WayForward (@WayForward) March 27, 2020