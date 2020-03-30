Május végén érkezik PC-re és konzolokra is a Shantae and the Seven Sirens
2020. március 30.
Maniac
Napra pontos megjelenési dátummal szolgált a WayForward csapata a Shantae and the Seven Sirens kapcsán, így megtudtuk, hogy az alkotás PC-s és konzolos változata már itt is van a kanyarban.

Olyannyira, hogy a kiadó tervei szerint május 28-án számíthatunk majd premierjére PC-n, PS4-en, Xbox One-on és Nintendo Switch-en egyaránt, miközben szintén friss hír, hogy a játék második fejezetét tartogató frissítése mobilos körökben már elérhető az Apple Arcade kínálatában.

A nagy bejelentéshez természetesen egy kedvcsináló is csatlakozott, aminek jóvoltából lehetőségünk nyílik alaposabban is szemügyre venni ezt a rendkívül látványos, minden téren múltidézőnek tekinthető platformert.

VaPe

10 perce

Ez minek jön PC-re? Mobilra ok.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens
