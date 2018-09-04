Leleplezte a Bandai Namco, hogy mivel készülnek a TGS 2018-ra

Lehengerlő felhozatallal készül a vállalat, mutogatják majd a jelenlévőknek az Ace Combat 7-et, a God Eater 3-at, illetve azt a projektjüket, amit talán most a legnagyobb várakozás övez, a Jump Force-t. Mutatjuk a konzolos és PC-s játékok teljes line-uppját:
11-11: Memories Retold (PS4, PC) - Trailer
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4, XBO, PC) - Játszható, Trailer
Chou Tousouchuu & Chou Sentouchuu Double Pack (Switch) - Játszható, Trailer
Digimon Survive (PS4, Switch) - Trailer
Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4, Switch) - Játszható, Trailer
God Eater 3 (PS4, PC) - Játszható, Trailer, Live Stream, Színpad
Jump Force (PS4, XBO) - Játszható, Trailer
Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble (Switch) - Játszható, Trailer
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) - Trailer
Neko Tomo (Switch, 3DS) - Játszható, Trailer
One Piece: World Seeker (PS4) - Játszható, Trailer
Pro Yakyuu Famista Evolution (Switch) - Játszható, Trailer
Soulcalibur VI (PS4, XBO, PC) - Játszható, Trailer
Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun (Switch) - Játszható, Trailer
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) - Trailer
Tekken 7 (PS4, XBO, PC) - Live Stream, Színpad
Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist (PS4) - Trailer