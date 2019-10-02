Kojima saját kézzel vágja a Death Stranding utolsó előzetesét

Hideo Kojima ugyanis a Twitterén osztotta meg a nagyérdeművel, hogy ő maga vágja a launch trailert, ami főképp azért érdekes, mert ezt többnyire külsős CGI stúdiók végzik, de a szóban forgó direktor úgy határozott, hogy mivel a launch trailer is a játékhoz tartozik, így ő maga fogja megszerkeszteni.
Bár Kojimát ismerve annyira nem meglepő tény ez, merthogy Kojima az előző előzeteseket is saját kézzel vágta össze, viszont a launch trailer az egyik, ha nem a legfontosabb trailer így a megjelenés kapujában. Most már csak reménykedni tudunk, hogy jól sül ez a projekt...
What I?m editing now is the launch trailer. It?ll be the last one until the release. Normally such launch trailer is handled by outsourcing CGI studio using the movie director to make it gorgeous with full CGI or live action. I do by myself as the trailer is a part of the title????— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 2, 2019