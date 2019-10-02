Kojima saját kézzel vágja a Death Stranding utolsó előzetesét
Egy hónap múlva végre a boltok polcaira kerül Kojima-san következő alkotása, a Death Stranding, a legvégső előzetes pedig még várat magára, azonban most ennek kapcsán némi friss információt.

Hideo Kojima ugyanis a Twitterén osztotta meg a nagyérdeművel, hogy ő maga vágja a launch trailert, ami főképp azért érdekes, mert ezt többnyire külsős CGI stúdiók végzik, de a szóban forgó direktor úgy határozott, hogy mivel a launch trailer is a játékhoz tartozik, így ő maga fogja megszerkeszteni.

Bár Kojimát ismerve annyira nem meglepő tény ez, merthogy Kojima az előző előzeteseket is saját kézzel vágta össze, viszont a launch trailer az egyik, ha nem a legfontosabb trailer így a megjelenés kapujában. Most már csak reménykedni tudunk, hogy jól sül ez a projekt...

