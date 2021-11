Készül a Yakuza 8, a Judgment folytatása és egy új játék is a fejlesztőcsapatnál

RGG Studio is working on "unannounced titles" that are not connected to Yakuza or Judgement



Yakuza 8 will take place some years after 7, starring Ichiban Kasuga



RGG also says that they will "continue to cherish" the Judgement serieshttps://t.co/O9foFPfzRX pic.twitter.com/nnamXLxMFG