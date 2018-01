Jövő héten érkezik a Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition release for EMEA & ANZ territories:



SFV:AE (both physical & digital) will release for PS4 on Jan 19.

Existing PS4 users can download & use the SFV:AE patch from Jan 16/17 (exact time TBC).

SFV:AE will release for Steam on Jan 16 (exact time TBC).