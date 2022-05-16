Itt van az újragondolt PS Plus teljes kínálata!

Az előfizetéses szolgáltatáshoz érkező játékok között szerepel az Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, a Demon's Souls remake, az Insomniac Spider-Man-játékai és a Red Dead Redemption 2.
Az ajánlat felépítése azonban zavaros, a Ghosts of Tsushima és a Death Stranding (mindkettő 2021 közepén jelent meg) Director's Cut kiadásainál nincs frissebb, és a szolgáltatás felső szintjének klasszikus játékkínálata jelenleg rendkívül soványnak tűnik - még az emuláció alatt lévő PlayStation 2-es játékok is hiányoznak.
A harmadik féltől származó fejlesztők és kiadók címeinek száma eltörpül a belső stúdiók kínálata mellett.
PS4 AND PS5 GAME CATALOG (EXTRA AND PREMIUM/DELUXE PLANS)
PlayStation Studios
Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4
Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third-Party Partners
Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
CLASSIC GAMES CATALOG (PREMIUM/DELUXE PLAN)
Original PlayStation and PSP: PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Original PlayStation: Third-Party Partners
Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Remasters: PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
FantaVision | SIE, PS4
Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Remasters: Third-Party Partners
Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
ORIGINAL PS3 GAMES VIA STREAMING (PREMIUM PLAN)
PlayStation Studios
Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
rain | Japan Studio, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Third-Party Partners
Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
TIME-LIMITED GAME TRIALS (PREMIUM/DELUXE PLAN)
PlayStation Studios
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
Third-Party Partners
Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5
Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5