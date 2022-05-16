Itt van az újragondolt PS Plus teljes kínálata!

A Sony bejelentette a megújult, többszintű PlayStation Plus előfizetési szolgáltatásának első játékkínálatát, és megerősítette a következő öt hétre tervezett indulási dátumokat - a szolgáltatás június 22-én rajtol nálunk.

Az előfizetéses szolgáltatáshoz érkező játékok között szerepel az Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, a Demon's Souls remake, az Insomniac Spider-Man-játékai és a Red Dead Redemption 2.Az ajánlat felépítése azonban zavaros, a Ghosts of Tsushima és a Death Stranding (mindkettő 2021 közepén jelent meg) Director's Cut kiadásainál nincs frissebb, és a szolgáltatás felső szintjének klasszikus játékkínálata jelenleg rendkívül soványnak tűnik - még az emuláció alatt lévő PlayStation 2-es játékok is hiányoznak.A harmadik féltől származó fejlesztők és kiadók címeinek száma eltörpül a belső stúdiók kínálata mellett.PlayStation StudiosAlienation | Housemarque, PS4Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4Knack | Japan Studio, PS4LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4Resogun | Housemarque, PS4Returnal | Housemarque, PS5Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4Third-Party PartnersAshen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4Original PlayStation and PSP: PlayStation StudiosApe Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlaystationHot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlaystationI.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStationJumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStationSyphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStationSuper Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSPOriginal PlayStation: Third-Party PartnersMr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStationTekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStationWorms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStationWorms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStationRemasters: PlayStation StudiosApe Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4FantaVision | SIE, PS4Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4Siren | Japan Studio, PS4Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4Remasters: Third-Party PartnersBaja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4PlayStation StudiosCrash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3Ico | Japan Studio, PS3Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3rain | Japan Studio, PS3Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3Third-Party PartnersAsura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3PlayStation StudiosUncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5Horizon Forbidden West | Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5Third-Party PartnersCyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5Tiny Tina's Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5