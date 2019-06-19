Ismét megmutatta vajákos izmait Henry Cavill, a The Witcher TV-sorozat sztárja

Ehhez persze nagyon keményen kellett edzenie - persze Superman alakítása után azért nem volt nehéz -, így Henry a közösségi oldalra most egy olyan képet tett fel, melyen azt láthatjuk, hogy amikor még Budapesten forgatott, rendszeresen felkereste a város egyik edzőtermét, ahol izmait formálta azért, hogy hitelesen tudja alakítani a vajákot a képernyőn.
Cavill a kép mellé kiemelte, hogy azért szereti ezt a képet, mert jól megmutatja, hogy a nagy izmokhoz nem kell nagy súlyokat emelgetni, de minden nap szükséges megmozgatni őket ahhoz, hogy elérjük a kívánt eredményt.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn't take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it's not the weight that matters, it's the workout. So if you're shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don't be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that's using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he'd open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff