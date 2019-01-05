Íme a Game Developers Choice Awards jelöltjei
2019. január 05.
Szinte mindenhol lezárták már a tavalyi játékévet, többek között a nagyközönség is, mi is az ehhez kapcsolódó toplistánkban, de egy díjazás még elmaradt, nevezetesen a fejlesztők által kiosztott Game Developers Choice Awards.

Bár most még csak a jelölések lettek publikálva, Március 20-án viszont ki is osztják a nyerteseknek a díjat, és hát természetesen itt is szinte mindenhonnan visszaköszön a Red Dead Redemption 2, a God of War és a Spider-Man neve, de mutatjuk inkább a komplett listát, hadd csemegézzetek ti is:

LEGJOBB HANG
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)

LEGJOBB DEBÜTÁLÁS
Polyarc (Moss)
Mountains (Florence)
Nomada Studio (Gris)
Villa Gorilla (Yoku's Island Express)
Sabotage (The Messenger)

LEGJOBB DESIGN
Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
Into the Breach (Subset Games)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

LEGJOBB MOBILJÁTÉK
Alto's Odyssey (Snowman)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)
Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)

INNOVÁCIÓS DÍJ
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)
Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)

LEGJOBB NARRATÍVA
Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

LEGJOBB TECHNOLÓGIA
Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

LEGJOBB VIZUÁLIS MŰVÉSZET
Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

LEGJOBB VR/AR JÁTÉK
Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)
Beat Saber (Beat Games)
Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)
Moss (Polyarc)
Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

ÉV JÁTÉKA
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)
Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mordorer

épp most

De szép masszív lista! Kíváncsian várom a végeredményt!

Direktor

6 perce

Fura hogy a fejlesztők ítélnek fejlesztők fölött.

