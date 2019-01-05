Íme a Game Developers Choice Awards jelöltjei

Szinte mindenhol lezárták már a tavalyi játékévet, többek között a nagyközönség is, mi is az ehhez kapcsolódó toplistánkban, de egy díjazás még elmaradt, nevezetesen a fejlesztők által kiosztott Game Developers Choice Awards.

Bár most még csak a jelölések lettek publikálva, Március 20-án viszont ki is osztják a nyerteseknek a díjat, és hát természetesen itt is szinte mindenhonnan visszaköszön a Red Dead Redemption 2, a God of War és a Spider-Man neve, de mutatjuk inkább a komplett listát, hadd csemegézzetek ti is:Celeste (Matt Makes Games)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)Polyarc (Moss)Mountains (Florence)Nomada Studio (Gris)Villa Gorilla (Yoku's Island Express)Sabotage (The Messenger)Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Celeste (Matt Makes Games)Into the Breach (Subset Games)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Alto's Odyssey (Snowman)Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)Holedown (Grapefrukt Games)Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Florence (Mountains / Annapurna Interactive)Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)Florence (Mountains/Annapurna Interactive)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Budget Cuts (Neat Corporation)Beat Saber (Beat Games)Tetris Effect (Monstars and Resonair / Enhance)Moss (Polyarc)Astro Bot Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)Return of the Obra Dinn (Lucas Pope / 3909)Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Celeste (Matt Makes Games)God of War (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)