Gyorsabban fogy a Switch, mint a PS4 és a PS2

2021. február 01.
WickedSick
A Nintendo Switch sikerei kapcsán a legfrissebb értesülések árulkodnak, miszerint 46 hónap alatt 79,87 millió példányban kelt el a hibridkonzol, ezáltal gyorsabban fogy, mint a PS4, hiszen az ennyi idő alatt még csak 67 milliónál tartott.
 

Ugyanekkora időintervallumban nemcsak a Sony előző generációs konzolját körözte le a Switch, de minden idők legjobban fogyott konzolját is, a PS5-öt, amely 69,5 milliónál álldogált 46 hónap után. Még a Wii-t is megelőzte, ugyanis az 75 milliónál tartott ekkoriban.

A Nintendo DS viszont jobban teljesített 46 hónap alatt, lévén az 83 milliónál tartott ekkorra. Daniel Ahmad szakmai elemző arra számít, hogy 2021 végére beelőzi a Wii-t is, amiről tudjuk, hogy a Nintendo legsikeresebb konzolja eddig.


