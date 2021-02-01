Gyorsabban fogy a Switch, mint a PS4 és a PS2

Ugyanekkora időintervallumban nemcsak a Sony előző generációs konzolját körözte le a Switch, de minden idők legjobban fogyott konzolját is, a PS5-öt, amely 69,5 milliónál álldogált 46 hónap után. Még a Wii-t is megelőzte, ugyanis az 75 milliónál tartott ekkoriban.
A Nintendo DS viszont jobban teljesített 46 hónap alatt, lévén az 83 milliónál tartott ekkorra. Daniel Ahmad szakmai elemző arra számít, hogy 2021 végére beelőzi a Wii-t is, amiről tudjuk, hogy a Nintendo legsikeresebb konzolja eddig.
The Nintendo Switch has sold in 79.87m units after 46 months on the market.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 1, 2021
Here is how it compares to other consoles when launch aligned.
In the same time frame, the PS4 was around ~67m and the PS2 was around ~69.5m. The Wii was just under 75m. pic.twitter.com/ox3NQy8Ye4
