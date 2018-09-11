Ezekkel a tartalmakkal bővül a Strange Brigade az elkövetkezendő hónapokban

Strange Brigade szezonbérlet tulajdonosok már örülhetnek előre, ugyanis kiderült, hogy miféle tartalommal is bővül a játék októberben és novemberben, egészen konkrétan új pályák, karakterek és egy komplett új kampány várja a játékosokat.

Szerencsére azoknak sem kell izgulnia, akik nem vásároltak Season Passt, ugyanis ingyenes tartalom is érkezik a játékhoz, bár az ő ajándékaik kicsit szerényebbek lesznek, mint azoknak, akik már beruháztatok a szezonbérletre. Ezenfelül a mai nap során már befutott egy új karakter, Patrick "Bash" Conaghan, illetve néhány bérmentve elérhető pálya.Mutatjuk is a teljes menetrendet az elkövetkezendő hónapokra:Season PassCampaign Mission - The Thrice Damned 1: Isle of the DeadAmerican Aviatrix Character Expansion PackTessie Caldwell playable characterInternal Firestorm amulet powerHyde & Sons compact pistolColbeck Wildfire submachine gunGlacier Bomb special itemIngyenesScore Attack - Stone Church IIScore Attack - Cursed Village IIHorde map - TunnelsSeason PassCampaign Mission - The Thrice Damned 2: The Sunken KingdomJapanese Naval Officer Character Expansion PackHachiro Shimuzu playable characterPiercing Pestilence amulet powerMarchador TT pistolMikhailov-38 rifleShock Grenade special itemIngyenesScore Attack - Cut-Throat Caverns IIScore Attack - Forsaken City IIHorde map - ChamberSeason PassCampaign Mission - The Thrice Damned 3: Pyramid of BesMaharani Huntress Character Expansion PackAnjali Khan playable characterMosin-Nagant rifleMP40 submachine gunFreeze Chain amulet powerCluster Grenade special itemIngyenesScore Attack - Great Pyramid IIScore Attack - Afterlife IIHorde map - Void