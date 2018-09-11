Ezekkel a tartalmakkal bővül a Strange Brigade az elkövetkezendő hónapokban

Szerencsére azoknak sem kell izgulnia, akik nem vásároltak Season Passt, ugyanis ingyenes tartalom is érkezik a játékhoz, bár az ő ajándékaik kicsit szerényebbek lesznek, mint azoknak, akik már beruháztatok a szezonbérletre. Ezenfelül a mai nap során már befutott egy új karakter, Patrick "Bash" Conaghan, illetve néhány bérmentve elérhető pálya.
Mutatjuk is a teljes menetrendet az elkövetkezendő hónapokra:
Október eleje
Season Pass
Campaign Mission - The Thrice Damned 1: Isle of the Dead
American Aviatrix Character Expansion Pack
Tessie Caldwell playable character
Internal Firestorm amulet power
Hyde & Sons compact pistol
Colbeck Wildfire submachine gun
Glacier Bomb special item
Ingyenes
Score Attack - Stone Church II
Score Attack - Cursed Village II
Horde map - Tunnels
Október végén
Season Pass
Campaign Mission - The Thrice Damned 2: The Sunken Kingdom
Japanese Naval Officer Character Expansion Pack
Hachiro Shimuzu playable character
Piercing Pestilence amulet power
Marchador TT pistol
Mikhailov-38 rifle
Shock Grenade special item
Ingyenes
Score Attack - Cut-Throat Caverns II
Score Attack - Forsaken City II
Horde map - Chamber
November
Season Pass
Campaign Mission - The Thrice Damned 3: Pyramid of Bes
Maharani Huntress Character Expansion Pack
Anjali Khan playable character
Mosin-Nagant rifle
MP40 submachine gun
Freeze Chain amulet power
Cluster Grenade special item
Ingyenes
Score Attack - Great Pyramid II
Score Attack - Afterlife II
Horde map - Void