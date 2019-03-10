Ezen a Twitter-fiókon összegyűjtik, mely játékokban lehet kutyát simogatni
független
2019. március 10.
2468
WickedSick profilja, adatai
WickedSick
Mivel manapság már képtelenség lépést tartani a tonnányi megjelenő játékkal, így a játékosoknak szörnyen nehéz a videojátékok legfontosabb kérdését nyomon követni, miszerint melyek azok a játékok, amelyekben meg lehet simogatni a kutyákat.

Igen, tudjuk jól, pontosan ugyanebben a dilemmában vagy te is, és sokszor ezen múlik egy-egy vásárlásod, hogy meg lehet-e benne simogatni az ebeket, de elképesztően remek hírünk van, lévén egy újdonsült Twitter-fiók mindig segít, hogy tisztában légy vele, mely játékokban van ilyen lehetőség.

A Can You Pet The Dog? nevű felhasználó ugyanis mindig tudatja a közönséggel, hogy ha egy adott szoftverben megvan-e a 21. század videojátékainak legfontosabb aspektusa, a tényező, ami tripla-A kategóriájúvá tesz minden alkotást, a nélkülözhetetlen kutyasimogatás. Ne felejtsétek el bekövetni a szóban forgó fiókot, ha ti is szeretnétek lépést tartani a mai rohanó világban ezzel a kardinális kérdéssel!










3 hozzászólás

zender

51 perce

Végre egy fiók amit érdemes követni.

válasz erre

fighterlaci

53 perce

Hát ez ***** nagy.

válasz erre

Hellblade

57 perce

Nehéz ehhez bármit hozzáfűzni..
A Watch dogs 2 kimaradt még ha jól látom..

válasz erre

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

A Fortnite-vezér a Twitteren dicsérte az Apex Legends-et, majd törölte a bejegyzését

A Fortnite-vezér a Twitteren dicsérte az Apex Legends-et, majd törölte a bejegyzését

Hitman 2: a Twitter módszeresen letiltja azokat, akik Sean Bean meggyilkolásáról posztolnak

Hitman 2: a Twitter módszeresen letiltja azokat, akik Sean Bean meggyilkolásáról posztolnak

Kitiltottak egy Elite: Dangerous játékost Twitterről egy vers miatt

Kitiltottak egy Elite: Dangerous játékost Twitterről egy vers miatt

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

A következő konzolom _ lesz
292 6

VS
új PS
új Xbox

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
Marduk profiljaHellblade profiljarDAVE profiljaandi1987 profiljaImperator profiljamarco profiljahavrillal profiljaBvektor profiljagokuvsvegita profiljawazko profilja