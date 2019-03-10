Ezen a Twitter-fiókon összegyűjtik, mely játékokban lehet kutyát simogatni

Igen, tudjuk jól, pontosan ugyanebben a dilemmában vagy te is, és sokszor ezen múlik egy-egy vásárlásod, hogy meg lehet-e benne simogatni az ebeket, de elképesztően remek hírünk van, lévén egy újdonsült Twitter-fiók mindig segít, hogy tisztában légy vele, mely játékokban van ilyen lehetőség.
A Can You Pet The Dog? nevű felhasználó ugyanis mindig tudatja a közönséggel, hogy ha egy adott szoftverben megvan-e a 21. század videojátékainak legfontosabb aspektusa, a tényező, ami tripla-A kategóriájúvá tesz minden alkotást, a nélkülözhetetlen kutyasimogatás. Ne felejtsétek el bekövetni a szóban forgó fiókot, ha ti is szeretnétek lépést tartani a mai rohanó világban ezzel a kardinális kérdéssel!
You cannot pet the dog in Resident Evil 4 pic.twitter.com/DjA2vMsTEe? Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 2019. március 9.
You cannot pet the dog in Assassin's Creed Odyssey pic.twitter.com/uh4L6Gdeo0? Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 2019. március 9.
You can pet the dog in Marvel: Ultimate Alliance pic.twitter.com/e2CvQnR7aa? Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 2019. március 8.
You can pet the dog in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain pic.twitter.com/i0FlET0mwW? Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 2019. március 8.
You cannot pet the dog in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt pic.twitter.com/h48zWGodkE? Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) 2019. március 8.