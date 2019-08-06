Ez a félelmetes szörnyeteg is csatlakozik a legújabb kiegészítővel a Warhammer: Vermintide 2-höz

A Winds of Magic expanzió egyik nagy újdonsága ugyanis egy vadonatúj big bad boss lesz, aki a The Minotaur névre hallgat, és nevéhez hűen egy óriási, ránézésre kifejezetten méregzsáknak és dühgombócnak tűnő minotaurusz lesz, aki a Beastmen frakció tagjaként ismert a Warhammer univerzumában.
Bár jelenleg csak róla tudunk nektek egy rövidke kedvcsinálóval, de inkább animációval szolgálni, azt viszont még elmondjuk, hogy a Winds of Magic bővítménnyel rengeteg újdonság érkezik még, ezáltal extra pályák, játékmódok és frakciók szintén felbukkannak benne. Az egyik csatatérről például máris tudunk mutatni nektek egy állóképet a minotaurusz alatt!
Here's a first sneak peak at what's waiting for you in the Vermintide 2: Winds of Magic expansion. Our new big bad boss: The Minotaur. pic.twitter.com/woZoV3couA— Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) 2019. augusztus 5.
Shyish, the Wind of Death, is fickle and elusive. It blows strong with the whispers of the dead, clings close to graveyards and falls over the gibbet like a purple shadow. It's strongest of all within the Amethyst Weaves, where the line between life and death blurs to nothing. pic.twitter.com/s8iaJoLf2g— Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) 2019. augusztus 5.