Ez a félelmetes szörnyeteg is csatlakozik a legújabb kiegészítővel a Warhammer: Vermintide 2-höz

Here's a first sneak peak at what's waiting for you in the Vermintide 2: Winds of Magic expansion. Our new big bad boss: The Minotaur. pic.twitter.com/woZoV3couA

Shyish, the Wind of Death, is fickle and elusive. It blows strong with the whispers of the dead, clings close to graveyards and falls over the gibbet like a purple shadow. It's strongest of all within the Amethyst Weaves, where the line between life and death blurs to nothing. pic.twitter.com/s8iaJoLf2g