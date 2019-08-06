Ez a félelmetes szörnyeteg is csatlakozik a legújabb kiegészítővel a Warhammer: Vermintide 2-höz
2019. augusztus 06.
Ha minden jól alakul, akkor mindössze néhány napon belül megjelenik a Winds of Magic kiegészítő a Warhammer: Vermintide 2-höz, mely rengeteg újdonságot hozzáad az alapokhoz, és mint most kiderült, egy félelmetes szörnyeteg is csatlakozik a játékhoz.

A Winds of Magic expanzió egyik nagy újdonsága ugyanis egy vadonatúj big bad boss lesz, aki a The Minotaur névre hallgat, és nevéhez hűen egy óriási, ránézésre kifejezetten méregzsáknak és dühgombócnak tűnő minotaurusz lesz, aki a Beastmen frakció tagjaként ismert a Warhammer univerzumában.

Bár jelenleg csak róla tudunk nektek egy rövidke kedvcsinálóval, de inkább animációval szolgálni, azt viszont még elmondjuk, hogy a Winds of Magic bővítménnyel rengeteg újdonság érkezik még, ezáltal extra pályák, játékmódok és frakciók szintén felbukkannak benne. Az egyik csatatérről például máris tudunk mutatni nektek egy állóképet a minotaurusz alatt!





Warhammer: Vermintide 2
