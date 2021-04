Érkezik a 60 FPS-es mód a Watch Dogs Legion next-gen változatába

u/ @WatchDogsInfo asks:

Do you have an ETA on New Game+?

Is there any update on a performance mode which targets 60fps on next generation consoles?



Full Response: https://t.co/z0g7fIhOUR



See more answers from our Reddit AMA: https://t.co/OiC3TcEiXC pic.twitter.com/2yUNvMdBik