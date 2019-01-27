Engedély nélkül használták fel egy modell kinézetét a Ring of Elysiumban

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Hi good morning everyone :o) so here?s the deal. (I?m using caps for once to keep things tidy since this will be a lot lol). First thanks so much for the tons of messages supporting me on this. I don?t think a single person has disagreed that the game Ring of Elysium & their company Tencent has completely ripped off my look and image. This is a photo I took over 5 years ago working with @omocat vs the photoshopped image of me used for their promo image for their character Lynn. This photo has since then been removed from all their sites. They based their 3D model heavily off my original photo and my pic was straight up used as an icon for their adventurer pass (which you have to pay $10 for lolll). For those of you who thought I had collaborated on this game with Tencent, I had no idea this was even happening. Yeah it?s pretty flattering and cool ngl but at the same time it?s such a shady trick to pull and it?s ridiculous that it?s gone this far. I found out about this weeks ago and decided then I wouldn?t do anything except spread the news because I thought there wasn?t anything to be done, but after a lot of encouragement from you guys I?m at least trying to contact them at the moment. Updates to come lol but feel free to share & help me make some noise to let them know this is ridiculously uncool. I?ve made a post you can retweet on my Twitter @rottenmei