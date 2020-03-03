Elképesztően részletes cosplay készült a The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie-jéhez

Anna Kopel azonban most bemutatta, hogy miként kellene, hiszen olyan minőségi és részletes Ellie cosplayt mutatott be az Isntagramon, amitől elakadt a szavunk, noha ehhez természetesen a fotózáshoz választott helyszínek, fények és hangulatok is hozzájárultak.
A leginkább elképesztő azonban mégis a részletesség, hiszen Anna még arra is figyelt, hogy ugyanolyan tetoválása és karkötője legyen, mint annak idején Ellie-nek. Mutatjuk a képeket, érdemes megnézni őket:
