Elképesztően részletes cosplay készült a The Last of Us Part 2 Ellie-jéhez

A The Last of Us-sorozat alighanem korunk egyik legkedveltebb cosplayer témaköre, hiszen a franchise sajátosságai mondhatni könnyedén átültethetők a jelmezes közegbe, azonban tény és való, hogy rendkívül nehéz ezt jól csinálni.

Anna Kopel azonban most bemutatta, hogy miként kellene, hiszen olyan minőségi és részletes Ellie cosplayt mutatott be az Isntagramon, amitől elakadt a szavunk, noha ehhez természetesen a fotózáshoz választott helyszínek, fények és hangulatok is hozzájárultak.A leginkább elképesztő azonban mégis a részletesség, hiszen Anna még arra is figyelt, hogy ugyanolyan tetoválása és karkötője legyen, mint annak idején Ellie-nek. Mutatjuk a képeket, érdemes megnézni őket: