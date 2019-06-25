Elképesztően látványos vaják cosplayt mutatott be az egyik legjobb Geralt imitátor
Bár saját bevallása szerint három hosszú hónapig tartott, hogy elkészítse, végül azonban egy igazi remekműként köszönthetjük most az egyik legjobb Geralt imitátorként ismert Taryn nevű cosplayer legújabb öltözetét.

Emberünk ugyanis az Instagramon mutatta meg a napokban, hogy képes volt elkészíteni teljes életnagyságban, a saját kezével a Skellige Undvik Armort, ami alighanem a The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt egyik leglátványosabb és legkidolgozottabb páncéljaként vonult be a játék történelmébe.

Ha elfelejtettétek volna, miként nézett ki a játékban ez az öltözet, vessetek egy pillantást rá a fenti képen, és ha memorizáltátok, akkor jöjjön a cosplayer teljesítménye, ami egyenesen elképesztő lett.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

This World doesn't Need a Hero.. It Needs a Professional -- Geralt Of Rivia ?? ? ? Well, I told You that the bomb would come... ???? Here You are another Photo of My latest Witcher armor. The Undvik Armor (With zoom on details??) Made by my dear friend @DCphotocosplay ????, this hot was taken in Grazzano Visconti (Italy). Well, what can I say? This shot is so genuine and badass... I love It! ?? So, what do You Think about??? ?? If You like it You can download the full hd photo on my Deviant Art page. ?? You can find it out on my LinkTree in my bio or search for TarynCosplayArt on DeviantArt ? ? ? #thewitcher #??????? #wiedźmin #cosplayphotography #videogames

Taryn (Tin) (@taryn_cosplay) által megosztott bejegyzés,

