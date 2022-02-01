Elhunyt John William Galt, a Shadow Warrior Lo Wangjának eredeti hangja

John volt ugyanis az eredeti Shadow Warrior főhősének, Lo Wangnak a szinkronhangja még 1997-ben, de 1985-tól kezdődően számos más egyéb játékban is hallhattuk a hangját, így ott volt a Shadow Warrior 2-ben, a Prey-ben, de még a Deus Ex-ben is, sőt megannyi filmben és televíziós sorozatban bukkant fel, így a Forrest Gump-ban, valamint a Walker, a texasi kopóban is.
Az E1M1 Magazine forrásai szerint John William Galt még január 29-én este hunyt el saját otthonában, a halál pontos okát azonban nem osztották meg a világgal. Nyugodjon békében!
We just got word that John Galt has died. John was the voice of Lo Wang in the original @ShadowWarrior and Grandfather Enisi in Prey (2006). His career was more than just videogames, make sure and check out his IMDB page.— 3D Realms (@3DRealms) January 30, 2022
John William Galt
April 4th, 1940 - January 29th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/UmGfefttx0