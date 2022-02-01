Advertisement

Elhunyt John William Galt, a Shadow Warrior Lo Wangjának eredeti hangja

független
2022. február 01.
18118
Maniac profilja, adatai
Maniac
Szomorú híreket osztott meg a világgal a 3D Realms csapata a Twitteren, amiből kiderült, hogy 81 éves korában elhunyt John William Galt szinkronszínész, akit a játékvilágban a legtöbben a Shadow Warrior-ból ismerhettek.

John volt ugyanis az eredeti Shadow Warrior főhősének, Lo Wangnak a szinkronhangja még 1997-ben, de 1985-tól kezdődően számos más egyéb játékban is hallhattuk a hangját, így ott volt a Shadow Warrior 2-ben, a Prey-ben, de még a Deus Ex-ben is, sőt megannyi filmben és televíziós sorozatban bukkant fel, így a Forrest Gump-ban, valamint a Walker, a texasi kopóban is.

Az E1M1 Magazine forrásai szerint John William Galt még január 29-én este hunyt el saját otthonában, a halál pontos okát azonban nem osztották meg a világgal. Nyugodjon békében!

1 hozzászólás

Moby Dick

19 perce

Szép kort élt meg.

válasz erre

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Úgy tűnik, márciusban már vagdalkozhatunk a Shadow Warrior 3-ban

Úgy tűnik, márciusban már vagdalkozhatunk a Shadow Warrior 3-ban

Nyugi, a Shadow Warrior 3 nem lesz 500 óra hosszú

Nyugi, a Shadow Warrior 3 nem lesz 500 óra hosszú

2022-re csúszott a Shadow Warrior 3 megjelenése

2022-re csúszott a Shadow Warrior 3 megjelenése

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

Mivel játszol PC-n?
646

VS
Egér + bill
Kontroller

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
marco profiljaKisember001 profilja