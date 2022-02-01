Elhunyt John William Galt, a Shadow Warrior Lo Wangjának eredeti hangja

We just got word that John Galt has died. John was the voice of Lo Wang in the original @ShadowWarrior and Grandfather Enisi in Prey (2006). His career was more than just videogames, make sure and check out his IMDB page.



John William Galt

April 4th, 1940 - January 29th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/UmGfefttx0