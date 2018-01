Egy halom skin érkezik ma az Overwatch-ba, nézd meg a többségüket itt és most!

Only 2 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.



Today's reveal: EPIC SKINS pic.twitter.com/1n711BCAe2 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 2018. január 21.

Only 3 more days until our cosmetics update arrives in Overwatch! Join us as we count down to their release with new item reveals every day.



Today's reveal: KABUKI HANZO (Legendary Skin) pic.twitter.com/P5Ef6C3Ks0 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) 2018. január 21.