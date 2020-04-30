Egy cosplayernek sikerült életre keltenie Aloy-t a Horizon: Zero Dawn főhősét

Az Instagramra felkerült fotósorozaton ugyanis a csatorna mögött álló, gyakran alulöltözött cosplayer lány ugyanis páratlan alapossággal tudta átültetni a valóságba Aloy megjelenését, ami olyan részletesre sikerült, hogy először nem tudtuk, hová kapjuk a tekintetünket.
A páratlanul aprólékosan kivitelezett ruházat, a hasonló jelzővel illethető fegyverek, de még a hajviselet is tökéletesen hozza a videojátékban látott karakter minden jellemzőjét, tehát valóban érdemes vetni rá egy pillantást, mert ebben a jelmezben rengeteg munka fekszik!
Swipe for more photos! ?? I already know IG algorythm will kill this post but I honestly don't care! I love these photos too much aaaand today is the birthday of a special and super talented person, @azproductioncosp! He's by far one of the most amazing photographers out there and I couldn't be prouder to have the chance to shoot with him from time to time! This was our second Aloy shooting, done during @voltaincosplay! Can't wait to have the chance to shoot with him again! Go give him a follow because everything he shares is HQ content! Happy birthday man!! ?? ~ ~ ~ Costume made by me @daisy_cosplay, bow lent by @nadiaskcom, photo by @azproductioncosp, event @voltaincosplay ~ ~ ~ HZD by @guerrillagames ~ ~ ~ #horizonzerodawn #guerrillagames #cosplaygirl #badasscosplay #sidebysidecosplay #cosplay #aloy #gamergirl #aloycosplay #cosplayphoto #handmadecosplay #gamecosplay #cosplayphotography #italiancosplayer #horizonzerodawncosplay