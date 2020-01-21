Demót kap a Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
2020. január 21.
Maniac profilja, adatai
Maniac
Bár a Rare egykori alkotói készítették, és nem titkoltan a Banjo-Kazooie örökségét ápolják vele, azonban a Playtonic csapata valamiért nem tud áttörni bizonyos korlátokat a Yooka-Laylee által, pedig a 2017-es alapjátékhoz nemrégiben egy nagyszerű mellékszál is érkezett.
 

Hogy felhívják rá a rajongók, pontosabban inkább a leendő rajongók figyelmét, a Playtonic most úgy határozott, hogy elkészítenek egy ingyen letölthető és kipróbálható demót a Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair-hoz, melynek jóvoltából mindenki egy alapos betekintést kaphat az alkotásba.

Minderre pedig már nem is kell sokat várniuk a rajongóknak, hiszen a demó január 23-án jelenik majd meg a Steamen, de január 30-án PS4-re és Nintendo Switch-re egyaránt beroboghat, miközben érkezik Xbox One-ra is, csak egyelőre még nem tudni, hogy mikor.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
nincs ár
