Demót kap a Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Hogy felhívják rá a rajongók, pontosabban inkább a leendő rajongók figyelmét, a Playtonic most úgy határozott, hogy elkészítenek egy ingyen letölthető és kipróbálható demót a Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair-hoz, melynek jóvoltából mindenki egy alapos betekintést kaphat az alkotásba.
Minderre pedig már nem is kell sokat várniuk a rajongóknak, hiszen a demó január 23-án jelenik majd meg a Steamen, de január 30-án PS4-re és Nintendo Switch-re egyaránt beroboghat, miközben érkezik Xbox One-ra is, csak egyelőre még nem tudni, hogy mikor.
Good news! A free demo of Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is on the way!— Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) January 20, 2020
Steam: 23rd Jan
PS4/Nintendo Switch: 30th Jan
Xbox: TBA
If you're a try before you buy kinda guy (or gal/pal), this is a great opportunity for you to get stuck in! pic.twitter.com/SVB0tIVdRa