Dark Odyssey és At the Hands of the Gods, avagy ezeket a címeket fontolgatták anno a God of War helyett

2019. március 05.
Utólag érdekes belegondolni, hogy a ma jól ismert, népszerű játékok majdnem más címet kaptak a fejlesztés során, ilyen például a God of War is, mely kapcsán Cory Barlog és David Jaffe árulkodott egy kicsit.

A jól ismert rendező úr ugyanis Twitteren fakadt ki a Vissza a jövőbe eredeti címén, ami majdnem "Space Man From Pluto" lett, majd rövidesen áttértek arra, hogy majdnem mi lett a God of War eredeti címe anno.

Konkrétan olyan nevek között vacilláltak, mint a Dark Odyssey és az At the Hands of the Gods, ám végül a harmadik opció, a God of War mellett döntöttek. Nyilván, ha egyikre-másikra esett volna akkoriban a választás, akkor nem tartanánk furcsának ezeket a címeket, viszont miután jól megszoktuk már a hangzatos God of War nevet, ez mindenképpen izgalmas információ.





God of War (2018)
A DICE Awards-on is elhozta az Év Játéka díjat a God of War

God of War film? Egy plakát már van hozzá!

Cuki mini-figura készül a God of War Kratosából és Atreusából

