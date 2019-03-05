Dark Odyssey és At the Hands of the Gods, avagy ezeket a címeket fontolgatták anno a God of War helyett

A jól ismert rendező úr ugyanis Twitteren fakadt ki a Vissza a jövőbe eredeti címén, ami majdnem "Space Man From Pluto" lett, majd rövidesen áttértek arra, hogy majdnem mi lett a God of War eredeti címe anno.
Konkrétan olyan nevek között vacilláltak, mint a Dark Odyssey és az At the Hands of the Gods, ám végül a harmadik opció, a God of War mellett döntöttek. Nyilván, ha egyikre-másikra esett volna akkoriban a választás, akkor nem tartanánk furcsának ezeket a címeket, viszont miután jól megszoktuk már a hangzatos God of War nevet, ez mindenképpen izgalmas információ.
ACTUALLY it was originally between 3 titles: GOD OF WAR, DARK ODYSSEY, and AT THE HANDS OF THE GODS. We could not get everyone on the same page so all 3 went into a hat and we drew at random and agreed that whichever we drew would be the title.THANK ZEUS 'GOD OF WAR' came up! :)? David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) 2019. március 5.