Cliff Bleszinski szívesen besegítene a Gears 6-ba
2020. február 06.
WickedSick
Derült égből villámcsapásként száguldott be ma az információ, miszerint Rod Fergusson dobbant a The Coalitiontől, ezáltal pedig egy vezetői pozícióban lévő személytől vált meg a csapat, ám Cliffy B már is bejelentkezett utánpótlásként.
 

A Twitterén mondta, hogy szívesen segítené a Gears 6 munkálatait, mint konzultáns, de ez teljes mértékben a Microsofton áll. Hozzátette azt is, hogy van egy bizonyos elem, amit eredetileg a Gears of War 4-be szeretett volna implementálni, de végül sosem látott napvilágot a franchise-ban.

Persze nem lőtte el idejekorán, hogy mi ez az újdonság, ahogyan az is kérdéses, hogy esetlegesen a Microsoft valóban felveszi-e vele a kapcsolatot, hogy nyújtson segítő kezet a játék munkálataiban. Meglátjuk, az biztos, hogy Fergusson pozíciója nem maradhat üresen.

2 hozzászólás

Patrik94

37 perce

Biztos sokat dobna rajta, elvégre az ő gyereke.

válasz erre

Mordorer

41 perce

Nem lenne butaság bevonni. Miért ne?

válasz erre

