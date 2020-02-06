Cliff Bleszinski szívesen besegítene a Gears 6-ba

A Twitterén mondta, hogy szívesen segítené a Gears 6 munkálatait, mint konzultáns, de ez teljes mértékben a Microsofton áll. Hozzátette azt is, hogy van egy bizonyos elem, amit eredetileg a Gears of War 4-be szeretett volna implementálni, de végül sosem látott napvilágot a franchise-ban.
Persze nem lőtte el idejekorán, hogy mi ez az újdonság, ahogyan az is kérdéses, hogy esetlegesen a Microsoft valóban felveszi-e vele a kapcsolatot, hogy nyújtson segítő kezet a játék munkálataiban. Meglátjuk, az biztos, hogy Fergusson pozíciója nem maradhat üresen.
Even if I gave 3 pages of notes on the Gears 6 take I'd wager the perception around the community would be lovely.— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 6, 2020
There's one thing they haven't gotten to that I wanted SO BAD for G4 that they never did. UGH.