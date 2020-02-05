Cliff Bleszinski szerint azért bukott meg a LawBreakers, mert túl sokat politizált
A LawBreakers-t nagyon hamar letaszította az Overwatch, holott bőven lett volna potenciál a Gears of War alkotójának, Cliff Bleszinskinek avagy Cliffy B-nek a művében, a készítő pedig most az Instagramján osztotta meg véleményét, hogy miért bukott meg a játéka.
 

Szerinte az volt a probléma, hogy túlzottan erősen próbált meg politizálni magánemberként, és azt gondolja, hogy egy idő után már úgy kezdték az emberek jellemezni a LawBreakers-t, hogy ez annak a polkorrekt figurának a találmánya, aki például támogatná a gendersemleges WC-ket.

Állítása alapján a Boss Key Studios bezárása óta azon agyal, hogy mit csinálhatott volna másképp, ő pedig abban látja a problémát, hogy inkább nem tette szexivé a játékában a női karaktereket, valamint a diverzitást hangoztatta, ahelyett, hogy mondjuk maga a LawBreakers beszélt volna helyette.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

Hung it in the garage. Ironic the sign got kinda messed up in transport, ain't it? Ever since the studio closed I've been wracking my brain what I could have done differently. Pivot HARD when the juggernaut of Overwatch was announced. Been less nice with my design ideas and more of a dictator with them. One big epiphany I had was that I pushed my own personal political beliefs in a world that was increasingly divided. Instead of the story being "this game looks neat" it became "this is the game with the 'woke bro' trying to push his hackey politics on us with gender neutral bathrooms." Instead of "these characters seem fun" it was "this is the studio with the CEO who refuses to make his female characters sexier." Instead of "who am I going to choose" it became "white dude shoehorns diversity in his game and then smells his own smug farts in interviews" instead of just letting the product ... speak for itself. It's okay to be political when your company or studio is established for great product FIRST. But we were unproven and I regret doing it. (This will be quite the doozy of a chapter in the upcoming memoir.)

Cliff Bleszinski (@dudehugetank) által megosztott bejegyzés,

