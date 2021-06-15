Bejelentve a River City Girls 2 és a River City Zero című előzményjáték

pc
ps4
xone
switch
ps5
xboxsx
2021. június 15.
14423
WickedSick profilja, adatai
WickedSick
Az óriási kultusznak örvendő River City Girls nemcsak egy folytatást, de még egy előzményt is kap, lévén a WayForward munkatársai bejelentették az E3 2021 keretein belül, hogy további két játék érkezik a 2019-es beat 'em uphoz kapcsolódóan.
 

A River City Girls 2 visszahozza közénk Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, és Riki négyesét, mint játszható karakter, illetve a WayForward nem hagyja ki az online kétfős kooperatív lehetőséget sem. PC-re, PS4-re, PS5-re, Xbox One-ra, Xbox Series S / X-re, valamint Nintendo Switch-re fogják kiadni a programot.

Emellett a River City Zerot is leleplezték, amely egy idei megjelenéssel bíró előzményjáték lesz, viszont ez exkluzívan a Switch kínálatába érkezik. Kíváncsian várjuk a további részleteket a WayForwardtól!


nincs még hozzászólás

River City Girls 2
nincs ár
kövesd a játékot!
Minden hír, videó és cikk
E3 2021

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Egy friss információ szerint a Watch Dogs eredetileg egy új Driver-játékként készült

Egy friss információ szerint a Watch Dogs eredetileg egy új Driver-játékként készült

Star Wars: Skywalker kora

Star Wars: Skywalker kora

Új drivert adott ki az Nvidia a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC-s megjelenése alkalmából

Új drivert adott ki az Nvidia a Red Dead Redemption 2 PC-s megjelenése alkalmából

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

A következő konzolom _ lesz
7515 11

VS
új PS
új Xbox

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
marco profilja