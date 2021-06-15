Bejelentve a River City Girls 2 és a River City Zero című előzményjáték

A River City Girls 2 visszahozza közénk Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, és Riki négyesét, mint játszható karakter, illetve a WayForward nem hagyja ki az online kétfős kooperatív lehetőséget sem. PC-re, PS4-re, PS5-re, Xbox One-ra, Xbox Series S / X-re, valamint Nintendo Switch-re fogják kiadni a programot.
Emellett a River City Zerot is leleplezték, amely egy idei megjelenéssel bíró előzményjáték lesz, viszont ez exkluzívan a Switch kínálatába érkezik. Kíváncsian várjuk a további részleteket a WayForwardtól!
We are thrilled to officially announce River City Girls 2 - coming to PC and consoles next year! Return to the mean streets of River City with Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, & Riki - plus a few new playable characters! - for a fresh round of beat-'em-up action. Featuring 2p online co-op! pic.twitter.com/GX1t9IScRr? WayForward (@WayForward) June 14, 2021
ICYMI: Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, & Riki return in not one but two upcoming releases: the all-new River City Girls 2 and the enhanced 16-bit classic River City Girls Zero (Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka)! More details coming in the months ahead! https://t.co/1ld0hzn10R pic.twitter.com/3cdYZSJPl8? WayForward (@WayForward) June 14, 2021