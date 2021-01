Bejelentés előtt álló projekthez keres munkatársakat a God of War stúdiója

?? HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR ??



We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!



If you?ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here ?? https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJV