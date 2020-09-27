Azért kaptunk gameplay trailert a Final Fantasy XVI-ből, hogy jelezzék, hamarosan megjelenik a játék

Naoki Yoshida most elmondta, hogy azért döntöttek eme megközelítés mellett, hogy jelezzék a rajongóknak, a kanyarban van a megjelenés. Elviekben olyan kommenteket láttak korábban a fejlesztők, hogy ha csak egy CGI trailert mutatnak be, akkor vagy 2035-ig nem lesz esedékes a premier, úgyhogy így akarták bizonyítani, hogy hamarosan jön a Final Fantasy XVI.
Ugyebár ezt abból következtették sokan, hogy a Final Fantasy-játékok esetében legendás az a procedúra, hogy bemutatják idejekorán egy CGI trailerrel a friss etapot, majd csak hosszú évek múltán adják ki, de úgy fest, hogy itt nem ez lesz a helyzet.
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Yoshi-P mentions they were pressed for time to make the FF16 trailer since they wanted to only show in-game scenes, so they couldn't fine-tune the graphics. However, they'll reveal a more polished trailer in the future! Here's my subs for his comment! pic.twitter.com/VMqy9D2jYl— ??????Audrey? (@aitaikimochi) September 27, 2020