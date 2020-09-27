Azért kaptunk gameplay trailert a Final Fantasy XVI-ből, hogy jelezzék, hamarosan megjelenik a játék
2020. szeptember 27.
A Final Fantasy XVI bejelentése a minap ténylegesen derült égből villámcsapásszerűen jött, viszont ahogyan azt láthattunk, nem egy előre lerenderelt anyaggal volt dolgunk, hanem gameplay engine-ben futó snitteket prezentáltak.

Naoki Yoshida most elmondta, hogy azért döntöttek eme megközelítés mellett, hogy jelezzék a rajongóknak, a kanyarban van a megjelenés. Elviekben olyan kommenteket láttak korábban a fejlesztők, hogy ha csak egy CGI trailert mutatnak be, akkor vagy 2035-ig nem lesz esedékes a premier, úgyhogy így akarták bizonyítani, hogy hamarosan jön a Final Fantasy XVI.

Ugyebár ezt abból következtették sokan, hogy a Final Fantasy-játékok esetében legendás az a procedúra, hogy bemutatják idejekorán egy CGI trailerrel a friss etapot, majd csak hosszú évek múltán adják ki, de úgy fest, hogy itt nem ez lesz a helyzet.

