Az SXSW expón is Év Játéka díjat nyert a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Olyannyira nem, hogy rögtön három szobrocskát is kapott, így a legjobb játékmenet és dizájn mellett a legértékesebb Év Játéka díjat is elhozta, noha nem csak neki sikerült több elismerést bezsebelnie a kérdéses eseményen.
Több díjat is kapott például a PUBG - többek között a legjobb esportos címért -, de a Horizon Zero Dawn, valamint a Cuphead neve is több helyen felbukkan, előbbi például nagyszerű zenéi, utóbbi pedig természetesen animációi miatt. Lássuk azonban az SXSW 2018 teljes díjazottjainak listáját:
Excellence in Visual Achievement: Horizon: Zero Dawn
Excellence in Technical Achievement: NieR: Automata
Excellence in SFX: Super Mario Odyssey
Excellence in Narrative: What Remains of Edith Finch
Excellence in Multiplayer: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Excellence in Musical Score: NieR: Automata
Excellence in Gameplay: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Excellence in Design: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Excellence in Convergence: Star Wars Battlefront II
Excellence in Animation: Cuphead
Excellence in Art: Cuphead
Most Promising New Intellectual Property: Horizon: Zero Dawn
Most Fulfilling Community-Funded Game: Night in the Woods
Matthew Crump Cultural Innovation Award: Doki Doki Literature Club!
Trending Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Esports Game of the Year: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
VR Game of the Year: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Tabletop Game of the Year: Gloomhaven
Mobile Game of the Year: Fire Emblem Heroes
Video Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild