Az már biztos, hogy a Cyberpunk 2077 nem fog 200 GB-ot elfoglalni
2020. szeptember 02.
WickedSick
Olyan korszakban élünk, amikor brutális méretekkel operálnak a nagyszabású játékok, arról meg már csak félve beszélünk, amikor mondjuk a Call of Duty: Warzone úgy dönt, hogy letölt egy 60 GB-nyi adatcsomagot "frissítés" címszó alatt.

A Cyberpunk 2077 a mai napig nem tudjuk, hogy mennyit fog pontosan nyomni fájlméret tekintetében, de miután elkezdett terjedni az az infó, hogy 200 GB-os lesz, Marcin Momot, a CD Projekt Red egyik első embere közbelépett gyorsan, hogy tisztázza: téves ez a részlet.

Ezenfelül azt is hozzátette, hogy hamarosan megosztják a nagyérdeművel a pontos gépigényt, viszont Momot annyit azért elhintett, hogy a játék terjedelme körülbelül a mostani nagy címek méretével fog vetekedni.

Cyberpunk 2077
