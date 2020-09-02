Az már biztos, hogy a Cyberpunk 2077 nem fog 200 GB-ot elfoglalni

A Cyberpunk 2077 a mai napig nem tudjuk, hogy mennyit fog pontosan nyomni fájlméret tekintetében, de miután elkezdett terjedni az az infó, hogy 200 GB-os lesz, Marcin Momot, a CD Projekt Red egyik első embere közbelépett gyorsan, hogy tisztázza: téves ez a részlet.
Ezenfelül azt is hozzátette, hogy hamarosan megosztják a nagyérdeművel a pontos gépigényt, viszont Momot annyit azért elhintett, hogy a játék terjedelme körülbelül a mostani nagy címek méretével fog vetekedni.
While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC? Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020