Assassin's Creed Odyssey: máris született egy zseniális Kassandra cosplay

Pontosan ez történt most az Assassin's Creed Odyssey kapcsán is, egy magát a világhálón csak MssSkunk-nak nevező hölgy ugyanis úgy döntött, hogy Kassandra bőrébe bújik, amiről Instagramján már meg is osztotta az első profi képeket és videókat.
Ha kíváncsi vagy a hölgy jelmezére, az alábbiakban összegyűjtöttük az eddig megjelent legjobb képeket, melyeken ráadásul még a bio-drónként üzemelő madárkát is sikerült megörökítenie a fotósnak.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Now you will die Malaka! ? And thanks to @eosandy_ . I think I am getting narcisstic because of you. bloody make up by @theweaseleye ?? #kassandracosplay #sparta #greek #leatherwork #cosplay #alexios #blood #malaka #tin #ubisoft #ubisoftgames #ubisoftquebec #assassinscreedodyssey #assassination #assasinscreed #tailor #videogames #selfmade
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
more than 15k likes here! woop woop! Hello new follower! ??? This weekend is Chloe ( Uncharted Lost Legacy) time ?? But for now a selfie from sunday. And this week I will post some other cool pictures as Aloy!!! #kassandracosplay #sparta #greek #cosplay #alexios #assassinscreedodyssey #kassandra #ubisoftgames #ubisoftquebec #ubisoft #assassinscreed #ikaros #selfie #armor #selfmade #tailor
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
IKAROS!!!!!!! Ladies and gentlemen !!!! Artemis from @skyhunters_in_nature as Ikaros! thanks to @eosandy_ for this awesome shot! thanks to @skyhunters_in_nature for birdyyy ??? #kassandracosplay #sparta #greek #ikaros #eagle #assassinscreedodyssey #friendship #alexios #ubisoftquebec #ubisoft #leatherwork
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
I am not fighting for someone else. I am fighting for myself! ?? COMBOBREAKER of Aloy ?? Picture is taken by @eosandy_ ??? #kassandra #cosplay #gamescom #assassinscreed #assassinscreedodyssey #sparta #athene #leonidas #ubisoftquebec #ubisoftgames #ubisoft #ikaros #armor #leatherwork
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Short clip to our shooting from yesterday with @eosandy_ . The resonance at social media , I mean all platforms are mindblowing! couldn't be happier with cosplay goals like this! Thank you so much! ? This short clip is made by @patrickpolczyk ! Check him out! and our special guest : Artemis as Ikaros from @skyhunters_in_nature ? #kassandra #skyhuntersbynature #eagle #assasinscreed #assassinscreedodyssey #alexios #kassandra #leatherwork #cosplay #ubisoftgames #ubisoftquebec