Assassin's Creed Odyssey: máris született egy zseniális Kassandra cosplay
pc
ps4
xone
2018. október 18.
26866
Maniac profilja, adatai
Maniac
A kevés női főszereplő miatt még mindig óriási hírnek számítanak videojátékos körökben a minőségi női cosplayerek, pláne abban az esetben, ha a profi jelmez egy szemrevaló hölgyet bújtat.

Pontosan ez történt most az Assassin's Creed Odyssey kapcsán is, egy magát a világhálón csak MssSkunk-nak nevező hölgy ugyanis úgy döntött, hogy Kassandra bőrébe bújik, amiről Instagramján már meg is osztotta az első profi képeket és videókat.

Ha kíváncsi vagy a hölgy jelmezére, az alábbiakban összegyűjtöttük az eddig megjelent legjobb képeket, melyeken ráadásul még a bio-drónként üzemelő madárkát is sikerült megörökítenie a fotósnak.





nincs még hozzászólás

Assassin's Creed Odyssey
17.790 Ft-tól
kövesd a játékot!

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Brutálisan jól fogy az Assassin's Creed Odyssey, máris rekordot döntött

Brutálisan jól fogy az Assassin's Creed Odyssey, máris rekordot döntött

A Steamen is rekordot döntött az Assassin's Creed Odyssey

A Steamen is rekordot döntött az Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Angliában tarol a FIFA 19 és az Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Angliában tarol a FIFA 19 és az Assassin's Creed Odyssey

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

Mobilban...
25872 18

VS
Android
iOS

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
Maniac profiljaReichert Viktor profiljaWarriorAutobot profiljaMarduk profiljaHellblade profiljagokuvsvegita profiljaWillThaWheel profiljagery1113 profiljaitalianman profiljamarco profiljaadriano profiljaLaci721 profilja