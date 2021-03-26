Aranylemezre került a Returnal

2021. március 26.
Maniac
Célegyenesbe érkezett a Returnal, a Housemarque fejlesztői ugyanis a Twitteren kürtölték világgá, hogy alkotásuk végre aranylemezre került, és készen áll arra, hogy hamarosan megjelenhessen.

A PS5 egyik első különleges és izgalmas exkluzív címeként a Returnal egy igazi árkád akciójáték lesz a sorban, melyben hősünk egy idegen világba kerül, és miután űrhajója felmondta a szolgálatot, csak a különleges planéta felfedezésében reménykedhet ahhoz, hogy hazajuthasson.

Csakhogy ez a bolygó dugig lesz veszélyekkel, minderről azonban hamarosan magad is meggyőződhetsz, hiszen a Returnal várhatóan április 30-án érkezik meg PS5-re, tehát alig egyetlen hónap és már élvezhetjük is.

Returnal
