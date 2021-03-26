Aranylemezre került a Returnal

A PS5 egyik első különleges és izgalmas exkluzív címeként a Returnal egy igazi árkád akciójáték lesz a sorban, melyben hősünk egy idegen világba kerül, és miután űrhajója felmondta a szolgálatot, csak a különleges planéta felfedezésében reménykedhet ahhoz, hogy hazajuthasson.
Csakhogy ez a bolygó dugig lesz veszélyekkel, minderről azonban hamarosan magad is meggyőződhetsz, hiszen a Returnal várhatóan április 30-án érkezik meg PS5-re, tehát alig egyetlen hónap és már élvezhetjük is.
Returnal has finally gone GOLD!!!— Housemarque (@Housemarque) March 25, 2021
A huge thanks to everyone on the team at Housemarque, PlayStation Studios, and all the other teams involved. We can't wait to have this out soon and for every player out there to experience the planet of Atropos!#Returnal #PS5 #April30 pic.twitter.com/ymacgtGXbg