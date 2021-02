Animációs rövidfilm készül Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie címmel

Get your OmniWrenches ready! The all-new animated special Ratchet & Clank: Life of Pie is now airing on Crave in Canada!



In this brand new adventure, Ratchet & Clank need all of their skills to foil Dr Nefarious?s latest plot, involving his greatest invention yet?the Portalizer! pic.twitter.com/SU6j9hFihM