Állítólag azért nem halad a Bond 25 forgatása, mert a rendező folyton Red Dead Redemption 2-zik

Elviekben rengeteg stábtagot megvárat folyton, késik, mert a Rockstar Games vadnyugati alkotásával tölti az idejét, azonban Fukunaga most az Instagramra vonult, hogy tagadja ezeket a vádakat. Bár beismeri, hogy rabul ejtette a szívét a szóban forgó szoftver, hónapok óta nem nyúlt hozzá, amióta dolgoznak a filmen.
Kiemeli, hogy teljes mértékben megtiszteli a keményen dolgozó stábját, így nem lébecolja el a teendőit, és hozzátette, hogy hónapok óta 63%-on áll a végigjátszása, és nagyon mérges lesz, ha bárki lespoilerezi neki a végét, amíg ő forgat.
Our Production Designer/Artful master of living for the day, Mark Tildesley? commented to me once that being a director must feel like dying of a thousand cuts, because of the constant stream of questions one must field. There?s not a minute on this job that isn?t scheduled, and even during a shoot day, in the hours before call, between takes and setups, and after we wrap there?s always a line of dedicated and hard working department heads hungry to prep our next sequences, no one sleeps on this kind of job. So sure it?s hard, but it?s still the best job in the world and I?d never disrespect the hardest working cast and crew. We?re all in this together. ???? As for my PS4 relationship, if my RDR2 progress is any indication, it?s been stunted at 63% for months and if anyone spoils the end for me before I wrap on B25 I?m going to be pissed.