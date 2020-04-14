A The Witcher televíziós sorozat főszereplője Warhammer minifigurákat festeget szabadidejében

Alaposan feladta a leckét Henry Cavillnak is most a koronavírus-járvány, a Netflix által berendelt The Witcher televíziós sorozat főszereplője ugyanis az Instagramon bemutatta, hogy mivel üti el a szabadidejét manapság.

Bár biztosan az edzést sem hagyta abba, azonban a színész egyik nagy hobbija, hogy, ami igazi türelemjátéknak tekinthető, és ezt a közösségi oldalon meg is mutatta rajongóinak.A feltöltött fotón ugyanis éppen egy Adeptus Custodes minifigurát próbál meg tűecsettel kipingálni, miközben a háttérben felbukkan a számítógép monitorán egy nagy adag szöveg is, melynek láttán sokan arra asszociáltak, hogy a színész közben vagy tanul, vagy ír valamit.